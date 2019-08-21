Rox Lose Series in Slugfest

In the longest game of the year, the Rockies dropped their series with Orem on Tuesday via a 10-8 loss at Suplizio Field.

Despite entering the third with a 2-0 lead, Mike Ruff and Cayden Hatcher got tagged by the Owlz for seven runs highlighted by the efforts of Jose Verrier's tenth home run of the season, a two-run shot, and a two-run double from Justin Kunz.

After the visitors got a solo bomb from D'Shawn Knowles to make it 8-2 in the fourth, Grand Junction rallied for two in fifth and three in the sixth that featured Reese Berberet's third long-ball of the series and a Christian Koss RBI single that turned into a Little-League-home-run after a throwing error from David Clawson.

With the Rockies trailing by just two heading into the eighth, Morgan McCullough helped insure Orem's lead with a solo big-fly off of Blair Calvo to make it 9-7 and then an RBI single from David Clawson in the ninth that pushed the lead to 10-7.

Although Bladimir Restituyo scored Owen Taylor with a sacrifice-fly in the bottom of the ninth, Zac Kristofak slammed the door on any further comeback and recorded his second save of the season.

Mike Ruff took the loss for the Rockies as the starter allowed six runs, four earned, in just 2.1 innings while Jacob Voss earned his second win of the year despite allowing two runs, one earned, over one inning of work.

Having lost three straight, GJ will welcome in Ogden tomorrow for the first of four to closeout the homestand.

