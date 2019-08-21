Owlz Use Big Inning to Beat Rockies

(Grand Junction, CO) - The Owlz (24-35) scored seven runs in the third inning on their way to a third consecutive win, beating the Grand Junction Rockies, 10-8 on Tuesday night at Suplizio Field.

The Owlz fell behind in the first inning on Tuesday. For the second straight game, Bladimir Restituyo led off the bottom of the first inning with a triple. After a strikeout, Julio Carreras singled to drive in Restituyo, giving the Rockies a 1-0 lead. Grand Junction added to their lead in the second inning. Brenton Doyle started the inning with a single and then stole second base. Doyle later came home to score on a Walking Cabrera sacrifice fly, extending the lead to 2-0.

Grand Junction's lead didn't last long as the Owlz offense went to work in the third inning, batting 10 times. Justin Kunz started the inning with a single and moved to second when Drevian Williams-Nelson reached on an error. Will Wilson singled and the ball was misplayed in right, scoring Kunz, cutting the deficit to 2-1. D'Shawn Knowles tied the game at two with a sacrifice fly. Jose Verrier then gave the Owlz the lead, smashing at two-run homer, his tenth of the season. David Clawson added another run with a RBI single and Kunz knocked in a pair with a double as the Owlz took an 7-2 lead.

After Knowles homered in the fourth to extend the lead to 8-2, the Rockies chipped away. Grand Junctions cored a pair of runs in the fith inning on a Christian Koss single and an error. The Rockies made it a one-run game in the sixth inning. Reese Berberet smacked a two-run homer and then Todd Isaacs drove in a run with a single, cutting the Owlz lead to 8-7.

Morgan McCullough homered in the eighth and the the Owlz added another run in the ninth to win the series finale 10-8. Jacob Voss (2-0) earned the win while Mike Ruff (0-2) was charged with the loss and Zac Kristofak (2) earned the save.

