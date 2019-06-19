Voyagers' Offense Too Much for Mustangs in 11-5 Loss

June 19, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release





BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Mustangs (0-5) were dealt their largest loss of the season on Wednesday, falling to the hot offense of the Great Falls Voyagers (3-2) 11-5 in front of 1,873 at Dehler Park. The win solidified the series win for the Voyagers and pushed the Mustangs' losing streak to five games to start the year.

Each side came up with two runs in the first inning. Great Falls relied on a two-run home run, their first of two in the game, from Harvin Mendoza off Carlos Carreno (0-2).

Billings retaliated with two runs on two hits in the bottom of the first. Quincy McAfee doubled in Nate Scantlin who led off the frame with a single. McAfee then scored on a sacrifice fly to left from Reniel Ozuna. McAfee went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and an RBI in his first multi-hit game of professional baseball.

Tied at 2-2 going to the second, that was the last time the Mustangs would be at even. The Voyagers plated another two in the second and never trailed in the game. Great Falls put together 16 hits as a team, getting multi-hit performances from five players.

Robert Boselli III doubled in a run in the fourth for his first of two hits Wednesday night. Boselli finished 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Reniel Ozuna hit his second home run in as many nights in the fifth, taking a two-run blast over the left field fence to bring the Mustangs within two at 7-5.

The Voyagers added on insurance with two runs in both the eighth and the ninth to solidify the victory. It was the first time this season the Mustangs have lost by more than two runs.

Billings looks for their first win of the season on Thursday in their final game of the six-game homestand. First-rounder Nick Lodolo will make his professional debut in the start for the Mustangs. First pitch against the Voyagers June 20 is set for 6:35 p.m. MDT at Dehler Park.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.