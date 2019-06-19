Junction Avoids Sweep with 9-0 Shutout
June 19, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Grand Junction Rockies News Release
Grand Junction avoided being swept by Ogden shutting out the Raptors 9-0 at Lindquist Field Monday night to earn their first win of the 2019 season.
The Raptors and Rockies were scoreless and combined for just four hits through the first four innings until the Rockies exploded for seven runs in the fifth behind five walks and a three-run home run-Max George's second long-ball of the season.
The catcher would crank a second home run, his third in two days, in the ninth inning to push the Rockies lead to nine.
Starter Miguel Ausua earned the win after crafting Grand Junction's best start of the season tossing five scoreless innings and allowing just four base runners with one strikeout.
Raptors' starter Alfredo Tavarez also pitched well, allowing one earned run with five strikeouts in 4.1 innings pitched, but took the loss as the Rockies' bullpen perpetuated the shutout and struck out seven over the final four innings.
Grand Junction heads back to Colorado for their home opener where they will host the League's newest club, the Rocky Mountain Vibes, for a two-game series.
Mitchell Kilkenny is slated to get the ball for the Rockies while Carlos Luna is scheduled to start for the visitors.
