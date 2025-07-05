Jackalopes Rally over Colorado Springs before Big Crowd

The Grand Junction Jackalopes came from behind in an early deficit to take game three over the Colorado Springs Sky Sox on Friday night, in front of the largest attended crowd at Suplizio in 2025.

The Sky Sox took an early lead off of Jackalopes starter Zach Zaborowski, with leadoff homers in the second, third, and fifth inning by TJ McKenzie, Evan Sleight, and Omar Veloz. Zaborowski had given up only four home runs in his first seven starts prior to tonight, where he nearly doubled that total.

Sky Sox starter Johan Castillo, responsible for the first of the two Owlz/Sky Sox wins over the Jackalopes this season so far, had four quick, efficient scoreless innings, only giving up two hits and three total baserunners in the first four frames.

The Sky Sox put up their final run on Zaborowski in the top of the fifth, bringing a 4-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth. Castillo was looking for his third shutdown inning in five innings, but the Jackalopes offense came back with a raging fury - eight runs scored, thanks to eight straight hits between the first and the second out.

Isaac Nunez tied up the game with a three-run home run to left. Two pitches later, Zeb Roos went opposite field for the go-ahead home run, and then three pitches after that, Spence Coffman went yard to right field. Back-to-back-to-back home runs helped turn a four-run deficit into a four-run lead heading into the sixth.

Zach DeVito came in to replace Zaborowski, facing four batters and leaving one stranded for a shutdown inning to keep the lead intact. Then, in the bottom of the sixth, the Jackalopes offense picked up right where they left off, this time off of Sky Sox reliever Danny Fox.

Fox allowed the first five Jackalopes batters aboard, loading up the bases for Mason Minzey, who sent a line drive over Sky Sox center fielder Brett Roberts' head for a bases-clearing three-run double. Kendall Foster then became the fourth Jackalopes long ball of the night, scoring himself and Minzey to cap off a six-run rally and secure a double digit 14-4 leadheading into the seventh.

Aydan Alger and newcomer Tristan Wolf threw scoreless frames in the seventh and eighth respectfully. Wolf, a right-hander from Colorado Mesa University, came out of retirement after starting the season as a Jackalopes press box intern in charge of operating the scoreboard in the first 20 home games at Suplizio Field this season. In his professional debut, he faced four batters, gave up a walk, allowed no hits nor runs, and recorded his first professional strikeout against Sky Sox designated hitter Will Brassil to end the top of the eighth inning.

Ethan Petric came into the ninth as the fifth pitcher of the game. Petric did not record a single out, allowing six straight aboard with three hits and three walks, leading to six runs on his final line.

Frank Gonzales made the switch to his go-to closer, Reese Miller, who despite giving up his first earned run of the season in his 15th appearance of 2025, shut the door on a 14-11 victory in front of a crowd of 3,589 fans.

Zach Zaborowski (4-4) bounced back after a pair of rough recent starts, getting his fourth win of 2025, now tied with Riley Egloff for the team lead. Johan Castillo (4-3) took his third loss of the year, and the lefty is now 1-1 against the Jackalopes this season.

The Jackalopes, now 2-1 in the series, will play their third double header of the season tomorrow at 4:05 PM MT, making up the Thursday night game that was rained out an hour before first pitch.

After the game, the fourth Jackalopes Home Run Derby Night took place (third at Suplizio). Christian Hall defeated Justin Johnson in Round One, 12-9. Johnson now has lost back-to-back first rounds in the current homestand.

Evan Scavotto defeated Will Brassil 10-9 in Round One, but lost to Hall in the Last Blast, 2-0. The Jackalopes are now 2-2 in the Home Run Derby Night.

