Voyagers Clip Billings in Extras

Billings, MT - Anderson Comas delivered a two-run single in the 11th inning Tuesday night at Dehler Park to help keep division-rival Billings winless on the season and lift the Voyagers to an 8-7 victory.

Great Falls (2-2) played its first extra-inning affair of the 2019 season. The Mustangs (0-4) have lost back-to-back extra-inning games after losing to Idaho Falls in 10 innings on Sunday.

The Voyagers started the scoring with a run in the second. Jakob Goldfarb reached base with a one-out infield single. With the bases loaded, Camilo Quinteiro's fielder's choice grounder to second drove in Goldfarb. Billings quickly tied it in the home half with a lead-off home run to right-center by Reniel Ozuna. It was Ozuna's first of the season.

Great Falls jumped back in front with a run in the third. Kelvin Maldonado and Luis Mieses made it 2-1 with back-to-back doubles to begin the frame. The Mustangs took their first and only lead of the night with two in the fourth. Three consecutive walks to start the inning paid dividends on a two-run double to right off the wall from T.J. Hopkins that made it 3-2 Billings.

Eight Voyager batters came to the plate in a three-run sixth. Jakob Goldfarb led off the inning with a double flared up the left field line. With one out, both Sam Abbott and Camilo Quinteiro walked to load the bases. Goldfarb tied the game as he scored on a wild pitch. With two outs, a slow-rolling grounder to third off the bat of Luis Mieses split the legs of the third baseman and went into shallow left for a 5-3 lead.

Billings fought back to tie the game with a run in the eighth and another in the ninth. A lead-off walk of Edwin Yon in the eighth led to an RBI groundout by Ranser Amador and it was 5-4. The tying run scored in the ninth on a two-out RBI single to right from Jonathan Willems.

In extras, both sides committed throwing errors in the 10th and scored single runs to keep the game going. Great Falls loaded the bases in the 11th and used a one-out, two-run single to right-center from Anderson Comas to seize an 8-6 advantage. The Mustangs drew within a run in the bottom of the 11th but left the tying run stranded at second to end the game.

Despite leaving 16 runners on base, the Voyagers set new season highs in hits and runs. Sam Abbott went 2-for-3 at the plate and walked three times. Jakob Goldfarb collected two hits with two walks and two runs scored. Luis Mieses and Anderson Comas both had two hits. Those four batters produced the first multi-hit games of the season. Jonathan Willems, Leonardo Seminati, and T.J. Hopkins all had two hits for Billings.

Both teams used six pitchers in the game. Karan Patel posted the win for Great Falls. Patel (1-0) worked the final two frames and allowed two unearned runs with three strikeouts. Jeffry Nino suffered the loss for Billings. Nino (0-1) pitched two innings and gave up three runs (one earned) on one hit with five strikeouts and two walks.

Game two at Billings is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Wednesday. After a six-game road stretch, Great Falls returns home on Tuesday, June 25th for a three-game set against Idaho Falls. For season tickets and promotional information, call 406-452-5311 or visit www.gfvoyagers.com.

