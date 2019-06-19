Ogden Mows Down Orem

After suffering a shutout, issuing eight walks and committing a big error in their first loss of the season on Monday, the Ogden Raptors bounced back in all facets Tuesday in their first road game of the season.

The pitching staff led the way as the Raptors beat their Utah rivals, the Orem Owlz, 6-1. Ogden pitching allowed six hits, walked just three batters and struck out 18. Offensively, the tone was set by a double and home run opening the game, and seven more hits with 11 walks followed to pick up enough runs. There was an error committed by the Raptors' defense, but it was quickly erased on a nifty game-ending double play.

Ogden got on the board in the top of the first on Justin Yurchak's league-leading fourth home run of the year. It ended up just a solo shot as Sam McWilliams was picked off of second base after a leadoff double.

In the second, another out was made on the bases but Jon Littell later scored on one of four wild pitches in the inning to make it 2-0.

Sauryn Lao led off the third with a single to center in a full count, and Ryan Ward punched a hit to right. A walk to Jimmy Titus loaded the bases and knocked Orem's starter out of the game, but the new pitcher didn't fare much better - Tre Todd drew a walk in a full-count to force in Lao. Three batters later, Jeremy Arocho's flare to left-center plated two more for a 5-0 Raptors lead.

Antonio Hernandez, meanwhile, was dealing. He allowed a single in the first to rehabbing major league shortstop Andrelton Simmons, struck out two in the second and, despite allowing three singles to load the bases with no one out in the third, struck out the next three while giving up a single run on a wild pitch.

From there, the bullpen took over. Corey Merrill struck out three in just over an inning in his professional debut, Melvin Jimenez struck out all six batters he faced, and Darien Nuñez retired all five batters he faced, three by strikeout.

Ogden added an insurance run in the eighth, as McWilliams struck out but scampered to first on a wild pitch and then stole second. With two out, Lao doubled down the left field line to easily plate McWilliams.

In the ninth, Reza Aleaziz allowed a baserunner when a one-out grounder bounced off a glove, but the next hitter bounced to the bag at first. Yurchak picked it up, stepped on the base and fired to second; Moises Perez tagged the runner to complete the twin killing and end the game.

Ogden visits Orem on Wednesday night, then the same two teams convene at Lindquist Field for a four-game set beginning Thursday.

