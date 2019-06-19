Owlz Drop Fourth Straight

(Orem, UT) The Owlz offense once again struggled, striking out a season-high 18 times in a 6-1 loss to the Ogden Raptors on Tuesday night at the Home of the Owlz.

Ogden opened the scoring in the first inning on Tuesday thanks to a Justin Yurchak solo home run to right field. Ogden added one more in the second and then scored three runs in the third, opening up a 5-0 lead.

The Owlz got on the board in the thing inning. Jeremiah Jackson singled and then moved to second on an Andrelton Simmons single. D'Shawn Knowles then narrowly missed a home run, hitting a single off the wall in right. With the bases loaded and no outs, the Owlz would only muster one run, as Jackson scored on a wild pitch.

The Owlz bullpen kept the Owlz in the game, allowing just one run over the next six innings.

Angels' shortstop Andrelton Simmons played the first game of his rehab assignment, going 2-for-2 in four innings. The Owlz struck out 18 times, topping their previous season high of 13 in Monday night's game. Raptors' reliever Melvin Jimenez (1-0) earned the win for the Raptors while Yoel De Leon (0-1) was charged with the loss. The Owlz and Raptors will conclude the series on Wednesday night at 7:05 as Jerryell Rivera makes the start against Kevin Malisheski for the Raptors. For tickets, visit goowlz.com or call the Owlz at 801-377-2255.

