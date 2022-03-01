Vorva Earns Player of the Week Honors
March 1, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - SPHL Commissioner Doug Price has named G Hunter Vorva the Warrior Hockey Player of the Week!
Vorva shut out the Macon Mayhem on February 25th and held Pensacola to a single goal this past weekend.
In his 21 games for the Havoc this year, Hunter leads the SPHL in Goals Against Average (GAA) and save percentage.
