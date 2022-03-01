Half Season Tickets Are Now on Sale

March 1, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on March 1 that half season ticket packages are now on sale, for both new and renewal accounts. Full season tickets remain on sale. Season ticket holders may renew by phone, email, or in-person at games and at the office.

Andrew King - Andrew@railyarddawgs.com, 540-206-2902

Will Edwards - Will@railyarddawgs.com, 540-266-7328

Payment Information:

A $100 non-refundable deposit will secure your season ticket(s) and parking pass(es) for the 2022-2023 season until May 27. Any seats that have not had the $100 deposit paid by this date will become available for the public beginning on June 6.

Any account holder paying with a credit or debit card will need to fill out the Card Payment Authorization Form in addition to an Order Form.

Fans will also have the option to set up a monthly payment plan; balances must be satisfied by October 15, 2022.

Additional Information:

Any season ticket account holder may request to be added to the parking pass waitlist at no cost. If passes are available, the waitlist will open on August 1. Waitlist requests will be honored in order of deposit date, with priority being given to full season ticket holders.

Prices for full and half season ticket packages have increased due to higher operating costs and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Corporate partnership accounts with season tickets are not subject to the same deadlines and deposit rules. Please contact Alexandra Martin at marketing@railyarddawgs.com with any questions or to renew your partnership.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will be on the road until Friday, March 18. You can listen to the away games on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network via Mixlr or watch it on HockeyTV. Single game tickets for the six remaining regular season home games can be purchased online or at the box office!

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2022

Half Season Tickets Are Now on Sale - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.