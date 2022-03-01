Leitner and Salsberry Signed, Robertson Waived

The Knoxville Ice Bears have signed defenseman Nick Leitner to a standard player contract and blue liner Tanner Salsberry to a player tryout, head coach Jeff Carr confirmed Tuesday morning.

Leitner comes to Knoxville following his collegiate career at Bemidji State University. Salsberry spent a season at Bentley University before transferring to SUNY-Geneseo. He served as an alternate captain and totaled 18 points in 24 games in the 2019-20 season.

In addition, defenseman Riley Robertson has been placed on waivers.

The Ice Bears host Huntsville this Friday night. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. EST. Tickets are still available by calling 525-7825 or by visiting www.knoxvilleicebears.com.

