Leitner and Salsberry Signed, Robertson Waived
March 1, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release
The Knoxville Ice Bears have signed defenseman Nick Leitner to a standard player contract and blue liner Tanner Salsberry to a player tryout, head coach Jeff Carr confirmed Tuesday morning.
Leitner comes to Knoxville following his collegiate career at Bemidji State University. Salsberry spent a season at Bentley University before transferring to SUNY-Geneseo. He served as an alternate captain and totaled 18 points in 24 games in the 2019-20 season.
In addition, defenseman Riley Robertson has been placed on waivers.
The Ice Bears host Huntsville this Friday night. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. EST. Tickets are still available by calling 525-7825 or by visiting www.knoxvilleicebears.com.
