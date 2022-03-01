Huntsville's Hunter Vorva Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that goaltender Hunter Vorva of the Huntsville Havoc has been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for February 21-27.

Vorva went 2-0-0, posting a 0.49 goals against average, a 0.982 save percentage and one shutout as the Havoc moved to within two points of first place entering March.

On Friday, the Kalamazoo, MI native recorded his second shutout of the season, making 30 saves in Huntsville's 5-0 blanking of Macon. The following night, Vorva stopped 24 of 25 Pensacola shots as the Havoc rallied from a 1-0 third period deficit to defeat Pensacola 2-1 in overtime.

Before turning pro, Vorva played three seasons at Marian University, where in 2018-2019 he earned NCAA III (AHCA) Second Team All-American (West), NCAA III (NCHA) All-Conference Team and NCAA III (NCHA) Player of the Year honors. The previous season, Vorva set a single season record for wins going 20-8-1 with a 1.93 goals against average, a 0.924 save percentage and four shutouts.

Also nominated: Scott Donahue, Birmingham (2 gp, 1g), Brennan Feasey, Evansville (2 gp, 2g, 1a, +2), Brent Moran, Fayetteville (2-1-0, 2.69 gaa, 0.923 save%), Razmus Waxin-Enback, Knoxville (2 gp, 2g, 3a, +3), Michael Stiliadis, Macon (1-1-0, 2.50 gaa, 0.926 save%, shutout), Weiland Parrish, Pensacola (2 gp, 1g, 2a, ppg), Marcel Godbout, Peoria (3 gp, 2g, 1a, +3), Shane Bennett, Quad City (3 gp, 3g, 3a, gwg), Brady Heppner, Roanoke (2 gp, 1g, 1a, +2) and Chase Perry, Vermilion County (1-1-0, 2.89 gaa, 0.928 save%)

