Ford Called Back to ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen
March 1, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release
ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Tuesday that forward Nick Ford has been called back up to the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen.
Ford played in 19 games for Roanoke earlier this season after joining the team on October 21, and he tallied seven goals and eight assists in that time for Roanoke. The six-foot-one winger was called up on December 27 to Jacksonville, where he played in 13 games and recorded two assists before heading back to the Dawgs on February 16. Earlier this season, Ford also played two ECHL games for the Adirondack Thunder, and spent training camp with the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.
The Rail Yard Dawgs are on the road this weekend on to face the Peoria Rivermen in a three-game series.
Images from this story
|
Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs forward Nick Ford
(Brian Collett)
