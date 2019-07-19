Volcanoes Secure 2-1 Victory over Hawks in Epic Pitchers Duel

July 19, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Boise Hawks News Release





KEIZER, OR - In a continuous pitcher's duel, the Boise Hawks (Short Season A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies) fell short 2-1 to the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes (Short Season A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants).

Making his first start of the season for Boise, Alfredo Garcia flashed a great performance on the mound. He started off his outing by striking out the side in the bottom of the first inning. Garcia totaled nine strikeouts in his start, the second most by a Boise starter in a single game this season.

Michael Toglia collected his 13th RBI of the season when he knocked in Ezequiel Tovar to give the Hawks a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning.

Salem-Keizer then took over with scoring. With runners at first and third, Ricardo Genoves belted his sixth double of the season that scored Hunter Bishop and tied up the game 1-1 in the bottom of the sixth. Genoves currently is second in the Northwest League in RBIs with 29.

Volcanoes leadoff hitter Tyler Fitzgerald lined a ball into right field that scored Simon Whiteman in the bottom of the seventh, giving Salem-Keizer the go-ahead run. Boise has yet to win a ballgame at Volcanoes stadium this year.

The two will face off in game three of the series Friday night at 6:35 PDT with Jeffri Ocando projected to start.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.