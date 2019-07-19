AquaSox Drop Game in Extras
July 19, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release
PASCO, Wash. - Matthew Acosta scored the winning run on a forceout in the 10th inning, as the Tri-City Dust Devils defeated the Everett AquaSox 5-4 on Thursday. With the victory, the Dust Devils snapped a five-game losing streak.
Acosta scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a ground out by Nick Gatewood.
Cesar Izturis Jr. hit an RBI single in the fifth inning to help give the AquaSox a 3-1 lead. The Dust Devils came back to take a 4-3 lead in the fifth inning when Nick Gatewood singled to drive home Reinaldo Ilarraza and Jordy Barley, while Kelvin Melean scored on an error.
Everett tied the game 4-4 in the seventh when Connor Hoover hit an RBI triple, driving in Billy Cooke.
Reliever Deivy Mendez (1-0) picked up the win with one scoreless inning. Kipp Rollings (1-1) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing one run while striking out one.
Melean was 2-for-3 with a double and two walks for Tri-City.
Hoover batted 2-for-5. He tripled and doubled, driving in a run and also scoring one for the AquaSox.
• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...
Northwest League Stories from July 19, 2019
- July 18th: Volcanoes Squeeze One by Boise 2-1 - Salem-Keizer Volcanoes
- AquaSox Drop Game in Extras - Everett AquaSox
- Jensen Makes Home Debut as Ems Down Hops - Eugene Emeralds
- Hops Drop Third Straight, Fall Two Back - Hillsboro Hops
- Volcanoes Secure 2-1 Victory over Hawks in Epic Pitchers Duel - Boise Hawks
- Dust Devils Walk-Off in Extras - Tri-City Dust Devils
- Crim's Two Bombs Power Indians to 5-1 Win - Spokane Indians
- C's Drop Second Straight in Spokane; Fall 5-1 - Vancouver Canadians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.