AquaSox Drop Game in Extras

July 19, 2019





PASCO, Wash. - Matthew Acosta scored the winning run on a forceout in the 10th inning, as the Tri-City Dust Devils defeated the Everett AquaSox 5-4 on Thursday. With the victory, the Dust Devils snapped a five-game losing streak.

Acosta scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a ground out by Nick Gatewood.

Cesar Izturis Jr. hit an RBI single in the fifth inning to help give the AquaSox a 3-1 lead. The Dust Devils came back to take a 4-3 lead in the fifth inning when Nick Gatewood singled to drive home Reinaldo Ilarraza and Jordy Barley, while Kelvin Melean scored on an error.

Everett tied the game 4-4 in the seventh when Connor Hoover hit an RBI triple, driving in Billy Cooke.

Reliever Deivy Mendez (1-0) picked up the win with one scoreless inning. Kipp Rollings (1-1) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing one run while striking out one.

Melean was 2-for-3 with a double and two walks for Tri-City.

Hoover batted 2-for-5. He tripled and doubled, driving in a run and also scoring one for the AquaSox.

