Back the PAC

July 19, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release





The PAC-12 conference has been at the forefront of college baseball for a major part of the 21st century and beyond. There has been deep-rooted tradition with the likes of the University of Southern California winning 12 National Championships, Stanford repeatedly rolling out top prospects, and Oregon State establishing a dynasty after three titles (2006, 2007, 2018) under former head coach Pat Casey.

Sixteen players were drafted by teams that have affiliates in the Northwest League, nine which were assigned to teams and are currently playing. The tenth overall pick in the 2019 draft was Arizona State outfielder Hunter Bishop. Bishop was assigned to the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes on July 16th and in his first two at bats had a single and a home run. The former Sun Devil highlights a class of elite PAC-12 talent currently in the Northwest League. Of the eleven players that are active on Northwest League rosters, eight of them are first-team all-conference players and one of them made the honorable mention list.

Name School Current Team MLB Affiliate

Hunter Bishop Arizona State University Salem-Keizer Volcanoes San Fransisco Giants

Michael Toglia UCLA Boise Hawks Colorado Rockies

Ryan Garcia UCLA Spokane Indians Texas Rangers

Ryne Nelson Oregon Hillsboro Hops Arizona Diamondbacks

Chris Clarke USC Eugene Emeralds Chicago Cubs

Lyle Lin Arizona State University Hillsboro Hops Arizona Diamondbacks

Chase Strumpf UCLA Eugene Emeralds Chicago Cubs

Jack Stronach UCLA Tri-City Dust Devils San Diego Padres

Other former PAC-12 players include Washington's Josh Burgmann (Eugene Emeralds/Chicago Cubs) California's Cameron Eden (Vancouver Canadians/Toronto Blue Jays), USC'S Matthew Acosta (Tri-City Dust Devils/ San Diego Padres).

Notable players have been UCLA's Chase Strumph and Ryan Garcia. Through his first 12 games as a professional, Strumph is hitting a torrid .349 batting average to complement two home runs and ten runs batted in. Former teammate and PAC-12 Pitcher of the Year Ryan Garcia is transitioning well as well, as he has a 2.25 earned run average over two starts. Oregon's Ryne Nelson has made two start thus far for the Hops, throwing two innings of shut-out baseball.

With four games to go remaining in the first half in the Northwest League, the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes have a two game lead over Hillsboro. Spokane has a two game lead on Everett in the North division. Hillsboro's run differential leads the league at plus-45, and Salem-Keizer's offense leads the entire league with 216 runs scored.

The rest of the Northwest League Season should be an absolute treat with some of the top talent in all of college baseball leading the way.

Northwest League Stories from July 19, 2019

