Vipers Split Series with Legends

December 7, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (6-5), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, defeated the Texas Legends (3-8) 139-105 on Saturday night at Comerica Center.

The Vipers got off to a quick start which set the pace for the team during the first half. Once RGV grasped an 8-5 lead there was no looking back. The visiting team went into halftime with a 69-44 advantage.

In the third quarter the Vipers picked up its biggest lead thus far with a 37-point difference. The Legends attempted to shorten its deficit, but the team walked into the fourth with a 108-77 disadvantage.

Despite the Legends efforts to come back, the Vipers walked away with a 139-105 victory.

Houston Rockets Two-Way Jeenathan Williams Jr. paved the way for the Vipers with 31 points. Houston Rockets assignee Cam Whitmore had 20 points while Thon Maker had 17 points. Houston Rockets Two-Way N'Faly Dante finished the game with a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Dallas Mavericks Two-Way Brandon Williams led all scorers with a double-double with 37 points and 11 assists. Emanuel Miller contributed 16 points and Phillip Wheeler had 12 points from off the bench.

RGV makes its way back home as the team will take on the Austin Spurs on Tuesday, Dec. 10 for its annual Kid's Day Game at 11:00 a.m. CST. For more information visit www.rgvipers.com.

