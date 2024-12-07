Sir'Jabari Rice Drops Career High in South Bay Defeat

December 7, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers (3-8) fell to the Salt Lake City Stars (5-6) 115-100 Friday night. In his second outing in a South Bay uniform, guard Sir'Jabari Rice scored a career-high 30 points to go with seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block.

South Bay forward DaJuan Gordon complimented Rice's career night with 20 points of his own to go with five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Recent signee forward Tommy Rutherford tallied 18 points with nine rebounds, while two-way guard Quincy Olivari landed in double figures with 17 points and two assists. The Stars overpowered the Lakers from beyond the arc, shooting 43.2 percent from 3-point range compared to the Lakers' 20.0 percent shooting from deep.

Stars forward Babacar Sane shot 5-6 from the field, including 2-2 from three, in the second quarter to fuel Salt Lake City to a 20-point lead to finish the first half. Sane led the Stars offense off the bench with 22 points and six rebounds. Utah Jazz assignment forward Cody Williams posted 18 points to go with six rebounds, five steals and two blocks. Two Stars tallied double-digit rebounds, including assignment forward Kyle Filipowski with 10 boards and center Oscar Tshiebwe with 13 boards. The Stars outrebounded the Lakers 52-42 on the night.

The South Bay Lakers will look to get back in the win column tomorrow night as they host the San Diego Clippers Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. at UCLA Health Training Center. Fans can click here to purchase tickets.

