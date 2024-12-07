Spurs Fall Short to Hustle, 100-96

December 7, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Austin Spurs News Release







AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs (8-3) fell short to the Memphis Hustle (5-7), 100-96, Saturday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Isaiah Miller led the Spurs with 21 points while Malachi Flynn contributed 18 points and 4 assists. Two-Way forward Riley Minix finished with 17 points and 8 rebounds, and Jamaree Bouyea added 13 points. The Hustle grabbed an early lead in the first quarter by three, 25-22. Memphis stayed ahead in the second frame to take a 49-44 lead into halftime. In the third period, Miller scored 10 points for Austin to narrow the deficit to 73-67. Though the Spurs would make a late comeback, cutting the Hustle's lead to two points with under three minutes remaining, free throws from Xavier Johnson and David Johnson secured the win for Memphis.

Armondo Bacot led Memphis with 17 points and 13 rebounds. David Johnson tallied 16 points while Miles Norris claimed a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Hustle.

NEXT UP The Spurs travel to Edinburg, TX to face the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 11 a.m. at Bert Ogden Arena. The game will be available to watch on ESPN+.

AustinSpurs.com

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from December 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.