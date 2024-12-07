Legends Split Back-To-Back Matchups with Rgv

FRISCO, TX - The Texas Legends (3-8) and Rio Grande Valley Vipers (6-5) wrapped up their back-to-back series at Comerica Center with a Vipers' victory in Game 2. The Legends, coming off a strong performance in the first game, fell 139-105 in the rematch.

Brandon Williams led all scorers with 37 points on 12-of-23 shooting while adding eleven assists for another double-double. Emanuel Miller contributed 16 points and five rebounds, while Warith Alatishe added 12 points and a team-high nine rebounds. Phillip Wheeler chipped in with 12 points off the bench.

The Vipers had six players score in double figures. Nate Williams led the way with 31 points, Cam Whitmore added 20 points, while Jermaine Samuels Jr. contributed 13 points.

The game was competitive early, but the Vipers took control in the second quarter, outscoring the Legends 35-25 to build a lead. A dominant 39-point third quarter sealed the win for Rio Grande Valley, as they connected on 20 three-pointers.

The Legends will look to bounce back as they head to Mexico City for their second match up against the Capitanes on Monday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 PM CT, and the game will be streamed live on Urban Edge Network at www.UrbanEdgeNetworks.com.

