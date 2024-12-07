South Bay Lakers Sink San Diego Clippers 119-111

December 7, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

South Bay Lakers News Release







EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers (4-8) defeated the San Diego Clippers (5-5) 119-111 Saturday night at UCLA Health Training Center. Los Angeles Lakers forward Maxwell Lewis, currently on assignment, led the Lakers with 26 points to go with nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks.

Guard DaJuan Gordon notched his fourth straight 20+ point performance and his first double-double of the Tip-Off Tournament with 20 points and a season-high 10 assists along with nine rebounds and one steal. Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James, currently on assignment, scored a season-high 16 points with four rebounds, two assists and one block. Lakers two-way center Christian Koloko powered the defensive end with seven blocked shots to go with 16 points, seven rebounds, one assist and two steals. A total of five Lakers players scored in double figures, including guard Grayson Murphy with 13 points off the bench to go with five rebounds, six assists and one steal.

San Diego guard Nate Darling fueled the Clippers off the bench with 17 points and added three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block. Seven Clippers scored in double figures, including all five starters. Clippers two-way forward Trentyn Flowers scored 16 points with one rebound, two assists and one block. The Lakers outshot the Clippers from the field, landing 49.0 percent of their shots from the floor compared to the Clippers' 44.8 percent shooting.

The South Bay Lakers next take on the Valley Suns in a back-to-back Dec. 12 and Dec. 13 in Tempe, Ariz. South Bay will then complete the Tip-Off Tournament at the NBA G League Winter Showcase in Orlando, Fla., Dec. 19 through Dec. 22.

