Vipers Fall to Delaware in OT Thriller

February 26, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







WILMINGTON, Del. - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (10-10), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, fell 124-121 in overtime against the Delaware Blue Coats (9-15) at Chase Fieldhouse on Wednesday night.

The first quarter was a tight race between the Vipers and Blue Coats. Any time RGV pulled away, Delaware would strike and either tie or pull in front of the visiting team. However, in the last seconds of the quarter the Vipers pulled away with a 31-30 lead.

With three minutes into the second quarter the game was tied at 38-38. The seesaw battle continued up until 2:11 when the Vipers jumped out in front with a score of 59-57. RGV then hit a 6-0 run and picked up a 66-57 advantage with less than one minute remaining in the half. The Blue Coats then hit a 6-0 streak of its own which sent the game into halftime with a score of 66-63 in favor of RGV.

RGV dominated the third and fourth quarter until 3:35 remained in the game and the Blue Coats jumped out on top to take over the game with a 110-108 advantage. The Vipers then struck and tied the competition at 110-110, but it did not take long for Delaware to pull away with a 112-110 upper hand. RGV responded with a two-pointer of its own to tie the competition once again at 112-112. Delaware then hit a 4-0 run to make the score 116-112, but with seven seconds on the clock Teddy Allen hit a three-pointer to set the game at 116-115. However, the Vipers managed to tie the game at 117-117 right at the buzzer which sent the game into overtime.

Delaware tipped-off overtime by scoring the first basket and RGV followed with the next basket. The Vipers then hit two points to make the score 121-119, but the Blue Coats hit a 5-0 run which sealed a 124-121 victory for the team.

Markquis Nowell contributed a double-double with 23 points and 11 assists. Allen finished the night with 22 points off the bench. Houston Rockets Two Way N'Faly Dante had a double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Judah Mintz powered the Blue Coats with 36 points followed by Jarron Cumberland with 25 points and Isaiah Mobley with 15 points.

RGV will travel to College Park to take on the College Park Skyhawks on Friday, Feb. 28 at 6:00 p.m. CST. The game can be streamed on www.NBAGLeague.com. For more information visit www.rgvipers.com.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from February 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.