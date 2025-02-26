Pelicans Sign Jalen Crutcher to Two-Way Contract

February 26, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

The New Orleans Pelicans have signed Brandon Boston to a standard NBA contract and signed Jalen Crutcher to a two-way contract, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Boston, 6-6, 188, has appeared in 42 games (10 starts) for the Pelicans this season, averaging 10.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 23.6 minutes per game. The Kentucky product has appeared in 147 career games (11 starts) across four seasons with the Pelicans and LA Clippers, holding averages of 7.5 points, 2.2rebounds and 1.2 assists in 16.0 minutes per contest.

Crutcher, 6-2, 175, has appeared in 34 games this season with the Pelicans' G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron, in which he averaged 18.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 36.7 minutes per game.

