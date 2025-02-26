Stockton Kings Outpace Memphis Hustle in Education Day Victory

February 26, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Stockton Kings News Release







The Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings (15-7), defeated the Memphis Hustle (10-10), 120-108, Wednesday morning at Adventist Health Arena (formerly Stockton Arena).

Sacramento Kings assignment guard Devin Carter paced the game with a career-high 34 points and nine rebounds. Two-way forward Isaac Jones banked 24 points and eight rebounds. Guard Jon Elmore and two-way forward Isaiah Crawford each hit 16 points. Center Skal Labissière matched his season high in rebounds, pulling down 16. Off the bench, forward Terry Taylor registered his eighth double-double, with 15 points and 10 rebounds and guard Chasson Randle added 10 points.

Memphis Hustle center Armando Bacot put up a 22-point, 11 rebound double-double. Former Stockton Kings guard DJ Steward put up 16 points. Two-way forward Cam Spencer registered 15 points and two-way guard Yuki Kawamura recorded a double-double with 16 assists and 11 points. The Hustle's bench combined for 36 points.

Steward quickly drained a three to start the contest and then Carter answered with one of his own. The Hustle took a 9-point lead before the Kings put themselves up 28-27 with 2:13 left. Elmore's solo 10-point run with 1:27 left put the Kings ahead, 38-27, at the end of the frame. The Kings built a 22-point advantage in the second quarter and shot 58.5 percent from the field in the first half, putting them up 78-56. In the second half, Stockton continued to attack the paint and take advantage of the Hustle's foul trouble, resulting in a 120-108 victory over Memphis.

The Stockton Kings will open the month of March playing against the Sioux Falls Skyforce (11-11) at Adventist Health Arena on Saturday, March 1 at 5:00 PM PST. Fans can watch the game on NBAGLeague.com

For more information, visit StocktonKings.com.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from February 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.