Austin Defeats Mexico City, 115-88
February 26, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Austin Spurs News Release
MEXICO CITY - The Austin Spurs (14-6) beat the Mexico City Capitanes (11-11), 115-88, on Tuesday evening at Arena CDMX. Jamaree Bouyea led Austin with 23 points, 4 assists, and 3 rebounds. Malachi Flynn and Harrison Ingram each recorded a double-double, with Flynn posting 18 points and 10 rebounds and Ingram finishing with 17 points and 12 rebounds.
Austin took an early lead in the first quarter, finishing ahead 24-17. In the second period, the Spurs shot 66.7% from the field and were perfect from beyond the arc, extending the lead to 61-43 at halftime. Bouyea and Duke Jr. each tallied 10 first-half points for Austin, while David Jones Garcia led Mexico City with 11 points. The Silver and Black maintained control in the second half, outscoring the Capitanes 54-45 to secure the win.
Jones-Garcia led Mexico City with 25 points and 6 rebounds. Juan Toscano-Anderson added 14 points while Dink Pate finished with 13 points for the Capitanes.
NEXT UP: The Spurs will face the Long Island Nets on Thursday, Feb. 28 at 11 a.m. CT at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The game will be available to watch on ESPN+. AustinSpurs.com.
