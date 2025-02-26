Coats Strike Down Vipers in OT, 124-121

February 26, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Delaware Blue Coats News Release









Delaware Blue Coats guard Jarron Cumberland

(Delaware Blue Coats) Delaware Blue Coats guard Jarron Cumberland(Delaware Blue Coats)

WILMINGTON - The Delaware Blue Coats (9-15) defeated the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (10-10), 124-121 in overtime at Chase Fieldhouse on Wednesday night. Delaware was led by Judah Mintz who had a game-high 36 points on 13-15 shooting.

"We're going one game at a time and doing everything that we can," head coach Mike Longabardi said. "It was a gritty, hard-fought game and a great win."

Both teams started off the game trading baskets before Rio Grande Valley took a 25-18 lead. Delaware responded, going on a 10-2 run to take the lead at 28-27. The Vipers closed the quarter out up 31-30. Mintz and Jarron Cumberland both contributed eight first quarter points.

The second quarter was tightly contested, featuring three ties and 12 lead changes. The Blue Coats biggest lead of the quarter was four after going on a quick 6-0 run to take a 53-49 lead. Later on, Rio Grande Valley used a 10-0 run to build their largest lead of the half at nine. Delaware answered with a 6-0 run to end the half down 66-63. Mintz led all scorers at the half with 17 on a perfect 6-6 shooting from the field, while Cumberland had 12 first half points.

Rio Grande Valley started off the second half hot, going on a 11-6 run to take a nine-point lead. Later in the quarter, a 9-2 Blue Coats was able to cut the lead to just two. Rio Grande Valley outscored Delaware 9-8 to close out the quarter up 93-90. Mintz had 10 points on a perfect 4-4 shooting from the field.

Rio Grande Valley jumped out to a 108-98 lead with 7:36 to go in the quarter. The 10-point lead would be the Vipers largest lead of the game before Delaware battled back, going on a 12-0 run punctuated by a Mintz and-one bucket. Delaware held a four-point lead with 25.8 seconds to go but Rio Grande Valley was able to force overtime after a pair of Jack McVeigh free-throws knotted the game up at 117.

The Vipers took a 121-119 advantage in the extra period before a Cumberland three-pointer and Patrick McCaw game-winning layup hit the target score of 124 to win the game.

Cumberland finished the game with 25 points and six assists, while Isaiah Mobley and Jared Brownridge had 15 and 12 points, respectively. Marcus Bagley scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds coming off the bench.

Rio Grande Valley was led by Markquis Nowell, who had 23 points and 11 assists. McVeigh had 17 points while N'Faly Dante notched 20 points and 12 rebounds. Daishen Nix had 15 points and 10 assists to lead the Vipers bench effort.

Up next, the Blue Coats will hit the road to face the Birmingham Squadron on Sunday, March 2 at Legacy Arena. Tip off is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from February 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.