Vientos Doubles in Finale Defeat

June 2, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release





COLUMBIA, SC - Fireflies third baseman Mark Vientos followed up Saturday's three-hit, two-RBI performance with a double on Sunday. The two-bagger was the lone extra-base hit for Columbia in a 5-2 loss to the Augusta GreenJackets. The GreenJackets secured the series victory with the win.

Columbia (21-35) opened the scoring with a pair of runs in the top of the first. Ronny Mauricio singled to lead off the inning. He then scored on an errant throw following a dropped third strike to the next batter, Chase Chambers. Chambers advanced to third on a throwing error, and scored on a wild pitch one batter later.

The Fireflies offense was held scoreless for the remainder of the game. Augusta pitchers Seth Corry (W, 1-2), Luis Amaya (H, 1) and Franklin Van Gurp (S, 3) combined to allow zero earned runs on four hits, while striking out 12.

Columbia starter Jose Butto (L, 1-7) didn't allow a hit through the first three frames. The righty faced trouble in the fourth, however, when nine Augusta (27-29) hitters came to bat in a four-run inning. Butto began the inning by issuing a leadoff walk to pinch-hitter Mikey Eddie. Eddie scored one batter later on a no-doubt, two-run homer from Frankie Tostado. Tostado's round-tripper was his third of the series.

The inning continued with singles from Jacob Gonzalez and Andres Angulo. Gonzalez scored on an RBI single from GreenJackets shortstop Nico Giarratano. A batter later, Angulo crossed home after a fielding error allowed Anyesber Sivira to reach base. The long inning turned the tides in Augusta's favor and ultimately propelled the GreenJackets to the win.

Augusta added an insurance run in the eighth inning on a run-scoring single by Dalton Combs.

SCORING SUMMARY:

Bottom 1: Chase Chambers reaches on a dropped third strike. Ronny Mauricio scores on a throwing error from Andres Angulo...Chambers scores on a wild pitch by Seth Corry. COL 2, AUG 0

Top 4: Frankie Tostado homers to right field. Tostado and Mikey Edie score...Nico Giarratano singles into center field, Jacob Gonzalez scores...Anyesber Sivira reaches on a fielding error by Ronny Mauricio, Andres Angulo scores. AUG 4, COL 2

The Fireflies continue their homestand on Monday against the Rome Braves in the series opener of a three gamer. It will be the fifth series between Columbia and Rome this season. The Fireflies currently lead the season series, 9-4.

Kids will have the opportunity to eat for free at Segra Park on Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 ET. Right-hander Simeon Woods-Richardson (0-6, 6.88) is expected to start. You can tune in to the action at MiLB.TV or at FireFliesLivestream.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.