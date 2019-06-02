Hagerstown Takes Series with 5-4 Win over Rome

HAGERSTOWN, MD - Hagerstown completed a series victory over the visiting Rome Braves on Sunday with a 5-4 triumph, giving the Suns consecutive one run wins over the weekend. The Braves rallied twice from deficits thanks to homers from Henry Quintero and Darling Florentino but the bullpen was unable to hold the advantage as Rome slipped to four games back in the Southern Division race.

Hagerstown opened the scoring with a run off Rome starter RHP Odalvi Javier in the 2nd inning thanks to a wild pitch. Rome quickly tied it up 1-1 on a homerun to center by Quintero, his first as a Rome Brave. The Suns got two more tallies off Javier in the Bottom of the 3rd on four singles. Trailing 3-1 the Braves answered in the 4th inning. With two outs Griffin Benson walked. Florentino stepped in and ripped a 411 foot homer to center field, tying the game up 3-3. It was Florentino's second round-tripper of the season and first since April 20th in Greenville.

Rome took their first lead in the 5th on another two out rally. Trey Harris hit a line drive off the outfield wall, good for a double. Hagen Owenby followed with an opposite-field single, putting Rome up 4-3.

The lead held as a thunderstorm rolled in and the teams began to play through the rain drops. Rome reliever RHP Jose Montilla entered and found himself in a two on, two out situation in the 7th inning. Suns cleanup hitter Jacob Rhinesmith turned the game with a hit up the middle, scoring two and putting Hagerstown up 5-4.

Shortly after the lead change lightning got too close and forced a stoppage. Following a 38 minute rain delay the Braves got the tying run on base in the 8th and 9th innings but did not score.

Rome dropped three of four at Municipal Stadium despite outscoring the Suns in the series. The three losses were by a combined four runs.

Florentino went 3-4 with a homer and two RBI. Quintero was 2-5 with a homerun. Owenby was 2-4 with a triple and an RBI. Javier threw 5 innings and allowed three runs on five hits. He struck out three and walked a season-high five batters. Rome pitchers walked eight batters in 8 innings in the game.

Rome continues their road trip Monday night when they open a three game series in Columbia against the Fireflies. First pitch of Game 1 is scheduled for 7:05 pm Monday evening at Segra Park. Rome will start RHP Alan Rangel (4-3, 5.04) while Hagerstown will counter with RHP Simeon Woods-Richardson (0-6, 6.88).

Rome Braves (26-30): 4 R 11 H 1 E

Hagerstown Suns (26-30): 5 R 7 H 1 E

W: Chandler Day (4-2)

L: Jose Montilla (1-4)

S: Jackson Stoeckinger (5)

Time: 2:53 (:38 delay)

Attendance: 638

