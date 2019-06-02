Suns Defeat Braves 2-1 in Pitchers Duel

HAGERSTOWN, MD - The Rome Braves fell 2-1 on Saturday evening in a game that was as frustrating as it was unusual. Following a nearly 40 minute delay in the 9th inning due to an umpire injury, the Braves loaded the bases but did not score. Rome left 10 on base on the night and went hitless with runners in scoring position.

Making one of his best starts of the season Rome RHP Trey Riley went 5 innings and allowed two runs, surrendering little in the way of hard contact. Hagerstown got to Riley for single runs in the 3rd and 5th innings.

Trailing Hagerstown 2-0, Rome got its offense going in the 6th inning when Logan Brown drove a double to the left center gap to score Hagen Owenby. It was Brown's third straight game with an RBI in the series.

Down 2-1 in the 9th inning Ariel Montesino took a four pitch walk. He then stole second base. With Andrew Moritz in a 2-2 count and Rome down to its final strike, a wild pitch spiked in the dirt and hit the home plate umpire in the mask. Montesino took third base and the umpire eventually left the game. The injury delay took 36 minutes. When play resumed Moritz walked and Henry Quintero followed with another free pass to load the bases. The Braves would leave the tying and go-ahead runs on base as a pop-up ended the threat and the game.

Moritz went 2-2 with two walks and a stolen base. Brown was 1-4 with a double and an RBI. Owenby was 1-4 and scored a run. Greg Cullen was 0-3 with two walks. Riley got a tough luck loss for allowing two runs on seven hits, all singles, in 5 innings of work. He struck out two and did not issue a walk.

Rome and Hagerstown conclude their four game series on Sunday afternoon at Municipal Stadium. First pitch of Game 4 is scheduled for 2:05 pm. Rome will start RHP Odalvi Javier (2-2, 4.38) while Hagerstown will counter with RHP Francys Peguero (2-4, 2.17).

Rome Braves (26-29): 1 R 4 H 0 E

Hagerstown Suns (25-30): 2 R 9 H 0 E

W: Joan Adon (4-2)

L: Trey Riley (2-6)

S: Chris Vann (1)

Time: 2:55 (:36 delay)

Attendance: 1,569

