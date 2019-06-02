Fireflies Game Notes: June 2 vs. Augusta (Game 56)

June 2, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release





Columbia Fireflies (21-34) vs. Augusta GreenJackets (26-29)

RHP Jose Butto (1-6, 4.69) vs. LHP Seth Corry (0-2, 2.84)

Sun., June 2, 2019 - Segra Park (Columbia, SC) - First Pitch 2:05 p.m. - Game 56

LISTEN: FirefliesLiveStream.com / ColumbiaFireflies.com / TuneIn App

WATCH: MiLB.TV

LAST TIME OUT: Mark Vientos might be the most exciting young player on Columbia's roster. On Saturday, the 19-year-old Mets prospect proved just why. Vientos tallied three hits, plated two runs and led the Fireflies to a 3-2 win over Augusta at Segra Park. Christian James (5.2 IP, 2 ER) picked up his second win in his last five outings and Jose Moreno (3-for-3 on saves this season) slammed the door with clutch outs in the eighth and ninth innings.

CLOSE CALLS: Columbia and Augusta played in another close game on Saturday. In fact, all six games this year between the Mets and Giants affiliates have been decided by one or two runs. In total, the six games have been decided by just nine runs.

CLOSE CALLS, Pt. II: Actually, Columbia's last six games overall have been decided by three runs or fewer each time.

MARKY MARK'S LEADING THIS FUNKY BUNCH: Vientos recorded his seventh multi-RBI game of the season, which is best on the team. The Pembroke Pines, Florida, native has also notched three multi-hit games over the last week. Since May 14 (16 GP), Vientos is hitting .313 (21-for-67) with four doubles, three homers and 12 RBI. In the prior 33 games (April 4-May 13), Vientos hit just .216.

HIM, TOO: Coincidentally enough, Columbia outfielder Wagner Lagrange has also performed nicely since May 14. Over his last 14 games, Lagrange is batting .314 (16-for-51) with six doubles, a triple, a homer and 7 RBI. The 23-year-old also struck his first career grand slam on May 28.

F=m(a): Shervyen Newton is having perhaps his finest stretch at the plate this season. The 20-year-old Mets prospect singled on Saturday against the GreenJackets and has now hit safely in 10 straight games (one off Vientos' team-best 11-game hit streak). Not to mention he's reached safely in 13 straight. Newton is hitting .400 (14-for-35) during the hit streak, that includes two doubles, a triple, two homers, five RBI, four walks and three stolen bases.

GOOD AFTERNOON: Columbia plays its 13th "day" game this season (a game that begins any time before 5:00 p.m.). Ronny Mauricio has the best batting average on the team during day games: .362 (11 GP). He's followed by Chase Chambers (.333, 7 GP) and Wagner Lagrange (.333, 7 GP).

STAYING IN THE SOUTH: Four of the Fireflies' final five series to close out the first half of the season are against Southern Division teams (Augusta, Rome, Asheville, Lexington).

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.