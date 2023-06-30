Victor Mederos Promoted to Angels for MLB Debut

MADISON, Alabama - The youngest pitcher on the Rocket City Trash Pandas roster has earned his call to the show. On Friday, the Los Angeles Angels selected the contract of Victor Mederos from the Trash Pandas for his MLB debut.

"It's a special moment for a special kid," Trash Pandas Manager Andy Schatzley said of Mederos' promotion. "It's just the start for him. It's a milestone in any player's career. But it's certainly not the endpoint. His best baseball is still in front of him."

Mederos will become the 22nd former Rocket City player to make his MLB debut (21st for the Angels) and the sixth to do so in 2023 after José Soriano, Ben Joyce, Sam Bachman, Zach Neto, and Kolton Ingram. Mederos also becomes the third member 2022 draft class throughout baseball to make his MLB debut, following former Trash Pandas teammates Ben Joyce and Zach Neto.

Mederos leaves Rocket City after a strong first half of the season in his Double-A debut. In 12 starts for the Trash Pandas, he went 3-4 with a 5.98 ERA, striking out 71 over 55.2 innings while walking 25 and holding opponents to a .248 average. He currently leads the Trash Pandas in strikeouts while tying for second on the team in innings pitched.

Most recently, Mederos struck out 19 over his final two starts for the Trash Pandas, fanning 10 in a win at Chattanooga on June 15 and then striking out nine last Thursday against Montgomery at Toyota Field.

Mederos, 21, was originally selected by the Angels in the sixth round of the 2022 draft out of Oklahoma State University, one of nine Cowboys selected in the 2022 draft. He made his professional debut with High-A Tri-City last year, posting a 5.63 ERA in six starts.

