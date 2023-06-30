Barons' Comeback Falls Short in 7-6 Loss

The Birmingham Barons' four game win streak skidded to a halt Thursday night as they fell short in the bottom of the 9th to the Trash Pandas by a score of 7-6.

LHP Brooks Gosswein started for Birmingham and RHP Robinson Pina got the start for Rocket City after RHP Victor Mederos was ruled a late scratch.

Gosswein struck out one as the Trash Pandas were held to zero runs in the 1st inning. In the bottom of the 1st, Jose Rodriguez recorded a single and a steal in his first Double-A at bat since returning from the Chicago White Sox.

The top of the 2nd inning brought two more strikeouts for Gosswein. Despite the solid pitching, a fielding error led to two unearned runs for a 2-0 Trash Pandas lead halfway through the 2nd inning. Similar to the next few innings, Birmingham's offense was rather unimpressive in the bottom of the 2nd with a three up, three down inning.

Gosswein returned to the mound in the 3rd inning following a solid start. The lefty struck out one more before the Rocket City lead grew to four. RHP Jeremiah Burke relieved Gosswein after only 2.1 innings. Burke struck out one before ending the inning, not allowing the Rocket City lead to grow larger. The Barons stuttered on offense again in the 3rd with their second straight three up, three down inning.

Burke brought his strikeout total to two in what would be his final full inning of the day. In the bottom of the 4th, Birmingham managed to get on base for the first time since the 1st inning with a Yoelqui Cespedes walk. Unfortunately, the other three Birmingham batters who appeared in the inning were swiftly retired.

After facing two batters to begin the 5th inning, Burke was relieved by LHP Jonah Scolaro. Scolaro tossed two strikeouts in the inning, but not before Rocket City stretched the lead to 7-0. Jose Rodriguez broke the run drought for the Barons in the bottom of the 5th by driving in Adam Hackenberg on a single. Soon after, Taylor Snyder added a run thanks to a walk while the bases were loaded.

Riding the slightest bit of momentum following the two-run inning, Scolaro orchestrated a three up, three down 6th inning - The first of the day for the Barons' defense. Despite the stellar defense, Birmingham's offense fell to yet another three up, three down inning.

Scolaro returned at the top of the 7th for his third inning of the day. The lefty recorded a strikeout while keeping Rocket City scoreless in the inning. Jose Rodriguez continued to take matters into his own hands, launching a two-run home run to bring the score to 7-4. The long ball was Rodriguez's tenth home run of the season.

RHP Yoelvin Silven relieved Scolaro at the top of the 8th inning. Silven easily handled Rocket City as he struck out all three batters that he faced in the inning. Save for an Adam Hackenberg double, the Barons' offense could not take advantage of Silven's masterful inning.

Silven returned to the mound in the 9th inning. Similar to the 8th inning, the right-hander struck out one en route to a three up, three down inning. Down three, Birmingham began the bottom of the 9th with a Moises Castillo walk and Terrell Tatum double. Thanks to a wild pitch, Castillo scored to cut the lead to two. With no outs and a runner on third, Jose Rodriguez grounded out to drive in Tatum, bringing the game within one run. In prime position to win the game, the Barons could not convert in what could've been a seven-run comeback. Rocket City's Kelvin Caceres struck out the next two batters after Rodriguez, ending the Barons' hopes of a rally.

The Barons hope to soon forget the 7-6 loss and return to the win column on Friday night.

