Tyler Black Triples Twice, Drives in Three in Shuckers' 7-6 Comeback Win

June 30, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers' Tyler Black at bat

BILOXI, MS - After falling behind 6-4, the Biloxi Shuckers (36-35, 2-0) tallied three straight hits in the seventh, including an RBI triple from Tyler Black, to defeat the Mississippi Braves (33-36, 0-2), 7-6, at MGM Park in front of 3.449, the largest Thursday night crowd of the year.

The Shuckers started the scoring in the second on an RBI single from Tristen Lutz that scored Carlos Rodriguez. After starter Justin Jarvis struck out the side in the third, Tyler Black laced a two-run triple to right that scored two, making it 3-0. Black was brought in a batter later on an RBI single from Wes Clarke.

Jarvis struck out three more in the fourth despite a solo shot from Luke Waddell and an RBI single from Cade Bunnell, making it 4-2. His final strikeout of the inning was his 90th, making him the third Southern League pitcher to reach 90 in 2023. An inning later, he struck out his 91st on a splitter, giving him sole possession of the second-most strikeouts in the league. A sacrifice fly in the fifth then trimmed the Shuckers' lead to 4-3.

The game stayed even until the seventh when Drew Lugbauer smashed his 100th career home run to tie the game at four. The M-Braves later took the lead on a passed ball and a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch.

The Shuckers stormed back in the bottom of the inning. Jackson Chourio drove in his team-leading 47th RBI of the year with a single to center and was driven in by Black's second triple of the night a batter later. Black then came home on a wild pitch, giving Biloxi a 7-6 lead.

In the eighth, Shuckers' reliever Luis Amaya made his first Double-A appearance since 2021 and worked around leadoff walk with three strikeouts. Ryan Middendorf then closed the door in the ninth with a perfect inning to secure his third career save, and first in 2023.

Zach Vennaro (3-3) earned the win while Ty Tice (0-1) took the loss for the M-Braves.

The Shuckers and M-Braves will meet for the third game of the series on Friday night at 6:35 p.m. at MGM Park. It's the second of three fireworks shows during the homestand.

