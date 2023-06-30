RHP Justin Jarvis Promoted to Triple-A Nashville, RHP Max Lazar Promoted from High-A Wisconsin

June 30, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that RHP Justin Jarvis had been promoted to Triple-A Nashville, and RHP Max Lazar has been added to the active roster from High-A Wisconsin.

Over 14 starts in 2023, Jarvis currently ranks second in the Southern League with 92 strikeouts and is tied for second with six wins. He also ranks fourth with a 3.33 ERA. In 18 Double-A starts, Jarvis owns a 3.20 ERA.

Lazar joins the Shuckers after 16 relief appearances with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. He tallied 43 strikeouts in 43.1 innings with Wisconsin, including a 2.91 ERA.

The active roster stands at 28 players.

Individual tickets, group outings, Shuck Nation memberships and Flex Plans for the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers season are available now by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.