Trash Pandas Homestand Highlights: July 4-9

June 30, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama - Spend Independence Day week with the Rocket City Trash Pandas at Toyota Field! The Trash Pandas are back home next week for a six-game homestand that features a July 4th celebration, a bobblehead of a Rocket City fan favorite, three fireworks shows, and more.

The six-game series from Tuesday, July 4 through Sunday, July 9 will see the Trash Pandas play against the North Division first half champion Chattanooga Lookouts, Double-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds. Rocket City and Chattanooga have already met 21 times in 2023, with the Lookouts holding a 13-8 edge in the season series.

Back on the menu this week at Sprocket's Grill in left field for this homestand will be the "Lookout It's Hot" Eat Your Opponent Dog. It features a Conecuh hot dog marinated in chili, with Jack Daniels pickles, sweet vinegar slaw, and a fresh diced tomato on a brioche bun. Each homestand throughout the season will feature a different Eat Your Opponent Dog based on the Trash Pandas' opponent for that game.

The Chef's Table in the SportsMed Stadium Club will feature a buffet meal for each game. The homestand begins with a July 4th Cookout. Wednesday night is Pizza Madness. Thursday is Burger Night, Friday will feature a BBQ Buffet. Saturday is Pasta Night before the homestand ends with Soul Food Sunday. Chef's Table is only available for suite holders, season ticket holders, and fans with club access.

Josh Caray will be on the call for all home games for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The games will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV. Check listings for additional cable carriers. Bryan Neece will join Caray in the booth on Friday and Saturday night.

Tuesday, July 4 - Trash Pandas vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Independence Day Celebration: Commemorate July 4th at Toyota Field with the Trash Pandas. The team will be wearing special hats for the game to honor the occasion. A large flag presentation will take place in center field before the game. Following the game, a one-of-a-kind 3D Fireworks Show will light up the Rocket City sky, presented by SAIC.

Community Clubhouse Sale: On the concourse, the Trash Pandas will be hosting a community clubhouse sale featuring game worn and autographed memorabilia such as batting practice t-shirts, caps, baseball cards, bats, jerseys, and more. All proceeds will benefit the Rocket City Trash Pandas Foundation.

Ladies Night: The first night of the homestand is Ladies Night, presented by Reeds Jewelers. All fans in attendance will have the opportunity to win great prizes and enjoy $5 wine specials throughout the night.

Wednesday, July 5 - Trash Pandas vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Zach Neto Bobblehead Giveaway: 1,500 adults ages 18 and older will receive a limited edition bobblehead featuring former Trash Pandas infielder Zach Neto, presented by Inline Electric.

All You Can Eat Wednesday: Each Wednesday night game at Toyota Field will be an All You Can Eat Wednesday. Tickets will be specially priced to include an unlimited selection of food including hot dogs, burgers, fries, nachos, popcorn, and fountain drinks at Gravity Grille and Dumpster Dive concession stands. The Bullpen Bar will also offer unlimited burgers, hot dogs and nachos. All You Can Eat food and beverages will be available until the seventh inning. All other concession stands at Toyota Field will be open as normal, with food and drinks on hand for purchase.

Tito's Dog Day: Fans can bring their furry friends to Toyota Field and sit with them on the Budweiser Berm. A $1 donation per dog is requested, benefitting the Greater Huntsville Humane Society. At the Bullpen Bar, fans can purchase a pup cup for $3, a great treat of whipped cream for dogs to enjoy throughout the game.

Wheels Up Wednesday: During Wednesday's game, fans can enter to win a $250 flight voucher from Breeze Airways as part of Wheels Up Wednesday, presented by Breeze Airways. The winner will be announced during the game.

Thursday, July 6 - Trash Pandas vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:00 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 4:30. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Commemorative Glass Giveaway: 1,500 adults ages 18 and older will receive a special Trash Pandas commemorative glass in honor of National Fried Chicken Day, presented by Champy's.

Wrestling Night: The stars of New South Championship Wrestling will compete in a pre-game Wrestling Extravaganza at the Bill Penney Toyota Plaza. Bouts will begin at approximately 5:20 p.m.

Burgers & Buds Thursday: Fans can get a burger and a Bud or Bud Light for just $12, available at Dumpster Dive and Gravity Grille concession stands.

Happy Hour: From 5-7 p.m., fans can enjoy $3 domestic drafts at the Inline Electric Rock Porch and Bill Penney Toyota Plaza.

Friday, July 7 - Trash Pandas vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Strike Out Cancer Night: Throughout the game, the Trash Pandas will join the fight against cancer with a special in-game recognition in the 4th inning. Fans will be given placards to honor those that have battled with cancer.

Friday Night Fireworks: Following the game, a stunning fireworks show will light up the sky above Toyota Field, presented by Clearview Cancer Institute and the Russel Hill Cancer Foundation.

Halo Blue Uniforms: On Friday nights, the Trash Pandas will be wearing their New Halo Blue uniforms, which honor both the Trash Pandas' parent club, the Los Angeles Angels, and the local aerospace community. Fans can also enjoy Halo Blue draft beer, signature blue cocktails, berry blue lemonade, and blue ice cream.

Saturday, July 8 - Trash Pandas vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

National Video Game Day: As part of National Video Game Day, DiVRgence VR Theme Park will have a video game trailer in the Toyota Outfield Experience.

Saturday Night Fireworks: After the game, a fireworks show will amaze fans of all ages, presented by Budweiser.

Sunday, July 9 - Trash Pandas vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

Gates Open: All gates will open at 3 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 2:30 p.m. First pitch is at 4:05 p.m.

Astronaut Racer Sally Socks Giveaway: 1,000 children ages 17 and under will receive a pair of socks featuring Astronaut Racer Sally, the blue racer in the nightly astronaut race, presented by Davidson Technologies.

Kids Run The Bases: All kids are invited to run the bases after the game. Be sure to listen for an in-stadium announcement prompting those interested to line up at the designated location.

*All promotions are subject to change at any time, and certain promotions are weather permitting.

