Veteran NHL Broadcast Voice Joins River Dragons, Chatt-A-Hoots

September 27, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







Columbus, GA - Ignite Sports and Entertainment COO Jeff Croop announced that veteran NHL broadcaster Tom Callahan will be joining the organization ahead of the 2022-23 Season.

"It was our goal to replace Zak with a quality broadcaster," Croop said. "I am proud to say that we are blessed to have Tom join the Ignite Sports family and replace someone I consider an NHL talent with an NHL talent."

Callahan has over 20 years of hockey play-by-play across all levels including five seasons with the NHL's Nashville Predators. He has also served as a playoff correspondent for NHL Network. Other credits include three years with ESPN Radio Nashville, and the streaming weekly hockey show Talking Puck TV and its companion podcast.

"I was immediately impressed with the Ignite Sports and Entertainment organization," said Callahan. "I'm looking forward to contributing to the growth of the organization and calling some fantastic action on the ice and the diamond."

Ignite Sports President and General Manager Scott Brand added:

"By bringing Tom into our organization, we have taken a tremendous step in continuing our leadership role with broadcasting in the FPHL, and minor professional sports in general. With a four-station radio network, over-the-air TV games and coaches show plus a cable tv package and with Tom's incredible experience, I am confident this will be another forward step in Columbus Sports Entertainment. I am excited about the Chatt-a-Hoots season too, as we are positive that with Tom overseeing our communication department, the Hoots are in for a tremendous communication future."

Callahan will call all the action for the River Dragons and Chatt-a-Hoots in addition to handling the organization's public and media relations duties as well.

Inside Edge Season Ticket Memberships are now available for the 2022-23 Season. The Inside Edge gives you exclusive access to team events with players, promotional giveaways, merchandise discounts, ticket priority for select CC events and River Dragons playoffs, ticket exchange privileges and more! Call 706-507-GOAL (4625) to score your Inside Edge Membership today!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from September 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.