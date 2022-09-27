Thunderbirds Add Elite Scoring Threat In Burridge

September 27, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







Winston-Salem, NC - As the 2022-2023 season draws near, the Carolina Thunderbirds have signed another forward with playmaking ability. Jeff Burridge, the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL)'s leading scorer and Western Conference MVP last season, will make his FPHL debut in Carolina.

"I was part of drafting him in Flint in the OHL," said Head Coach Garrett Rutledge. "He's a big power forward who can score. He'll add a lot of scoring."

Rutledge's former team, the Ontario Hockey League's Flint Firebirds, drafted Burridge in 2017. He would spend that 2017-2018 season in Wellington, winning an Ontarion Junior Hockey League (OJHL) championship.

Burridge becomes the 6th active Thunderbird player or coach with experience in the Canadian Hockey League (CHL), the umbrella organization representing the three major junior hockey leagues in Canada. His 2019-2020 campaign was spent with the Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Major-Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), a league which sent 19 players to the 2022 NHL Draft.

"His shot and vision on the ice are very high-level," continued Rutledge. "Jeff comes with great character and will be a key piece to our success this season."

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from September 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.