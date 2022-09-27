Justin Levac Joins the Mammoth

Elmira, NY- The Elmira Mammoth are happy to announce their next signing for the Inaugural Season in the FPHL. Justin 'Mo' Levac joins the Mammoth as a 6"3 forward hailing from Garson, Ontario.

Levac most recently played for the Binghamton Black Bears in the FPHL, playing in 21 games. He tallied 7 goals and 23 assists in his time with the Black Bears. Before Binghamton he also made a stop in Port Huron playing for the Prowlers. He put up 6 points in just 9 games with 2 goals and 4 assists in the 2021-2022 season.

'Mo' as he is called is familiar with hockey in the Federal Hockey League. In 2010-2011 he skated for 1000 Islands and had 90 points in just two years with the club. The following season Justin played for the Danville Dashers. For the Dashers, Levac played in 219 games and totaled 72 goals and 201 assists.

Levac, is a veteran hockey player who also has played for the St. Charles Chill, Orlando Solar Bears, and Augusta Riverhawks. He is 1 point shy of 400 career points in the Federal Hockey League. We look forward to his contributions on and off the ice for the Elmira Mammoth.

Come to see Levac and the rest of the Mammoth on October 14th for the Season Opener in Binghamton at 7 PM.

