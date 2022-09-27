Prowlers Add to Defense Core with Schumacher

The Port Huron Prowlers have added defenseman Frank Schumacher for the upcoming season. Since his last FPHL appearance, the 28-year-old has played in the SPHL and ECHL.

After two seasons off, Schumacher returned to the ice with the Birmingham Bulls in the SPHL. He played 33 games and added three assists in his sixth professional season.

"Having the opportunity to add a player of his caliber is a step in the right direction," said Prowlers general manager and head coach Matt Graham. "He has ECHL experience and has been successful in the SPHL. Schumacher will play a vital role in us bringing the Commissioner's Cup back to Port Huron. I'm excited to get started next week."

Schumacher has 40 games of FPHL experience over two season between the Danbury Whalers and Danbury Titans. He has also gotten into 197 games over five seasons in the SPHL and 31 games in parts of four seasons in the ECHL. In juniors, he saw time in the OHL, QMJHL and USHL from the 2009-10 season to 2013-14.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to play in Port Huron with a good group of guys," Schumacher said. "I'm ready to get the season started and bring home a championship."

The home opener is just 17 days away on Oct. 14 against the Motor City Rockers. Fans can purchase tickets in person, by calling 810-985-6166, or by visiting phprowlers.com/season-memberships.

