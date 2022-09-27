Hat Tricks Hosting Military Appreciation Night November 11th

September 27, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks & Fairfield County Bank are proud to announce Military Appreciation Night on Friday, November 11th when the Hat Tricks take on the Elmira Mammoth. Puck drops at 7:30 pm.

The Hat Tricks & Fairfield County Bank welcome all active & retired members United States military personnel to spend the night at the Danbury Ice Arena to thank you for your service.

As part of the night, each registrant will receive a complimentary ticket, hot dog & beverage.

In addition, as part of the night, the Hat Tricks & Fairfield County Bank will welcome & honor former United States Marine Charles "Chuck" Welsh. Mr. Welsh is a Vietnam Veteran where he was a Machine Gunner and achieved the rank of Lance Corporal. In his service, Mr. Welsh was awarded three Purple Hearts.

Upon retirement from active duty in the United States Marine Corp, Mr. Welsh served in public administration as a Principal, coach, educator in the Freehold (NJ) Regional School District.

Chuck Welsh grew up in Hershey, Pennsylvania and is a proud alumnus of the Milton Hershey School, founded in 1909. He will be attending the game with his wife Debbie & granddaughters.

As part of the night, the Hat Tricks will wear a special patriotic themed jersey for the game that will be auctioned.

