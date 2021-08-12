Veteran Forward Alex Carrier Returns to Adirondack

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that they have signed forward Alex Carrier to a contract for the 2021-22 season.

Carrier, 30, recorded eight points (3 goals, 6 assists) and logged 51 penalty minutes in 30 games played in 2019-20 with Adirondack. Over the course of his ECHL career, Carrier has seen action for eight different franchises, totaling 63 points (17 goals, 46 assists) and 555 PIM in 317 games. The St-Elzear, QC enjoyed his most successful year during his first stint with the Thunder during the 2015-16 season after he posted 13 points (5 goals, 8 assists) and 108 PIM in 47 games.

"I am beyond excited that hockey is back in the amazing town of Glens Falls," Carrier said. "I hope the fans are as pumped as the staff and the players are to get this show on the road and see this team on the ice. It has been a long wait and I can't wait for the season to start on October 23rd at Cool Insuring Arena. Coach Loh has already done a remarkable job bringing three great veterans in (Pete) MacArthur, (Shane) Harper, and (Rob) Bordson. There will be many more good ones to come, too. Thunder fans, rise up because this season will be a wild one!"

Carrier has played in 18 games in the American Hockey League with the Albany Devils over the course of two seasons (2014-15 and 2015-16). Prior to turning pro, the 6'2, 203-pound forward played three seasons for Val-d'Or Foreurs in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. Carrier netted 28 points (8 goals, 20 assists) in 141 games and racked up 231 PIMs.

