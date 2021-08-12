Solar Bears Sign Jackson Keane

August 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has agreed to terms with forward Jackson Keane on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2021-22 season.

Keane, 24, joins Orlando for his first full season of professional hockey after making his pro debut with the Wheeling Nailers during the 2020-21 season, where he recorded one assist in nine games. He also wrapped up a three-year collegiate career with the University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks, posting three points (2g-1a) in 26 games.

The 5-foot-9, 164-pound forward played in 73 career games for North Dakota, producing 14 points (5g-9a).

The native of Winnipeg, Manitoba played one season of Junior A hockey for the Penticton Vees, where he tallied 24 points (8g-16a) in 49 games. He also suited up for two seasons in the USHL with the Sioux City Musketeers, helping the club reach the 2017 Clark Cup Finals, and generated 25 points (11g-14a) in 76 career games.

Keane is the son of former NHL player and three-time Stanley Cup champion, and current Winnipeg Jets development coach Mike Keane.

Get your seats for the Lightning preseason game:

The defending Stanley Cup champs will call Orlando home for one night only - secure your seats to the Tampa Bay Lightning preseason game on October 5 at Amway Center when you purchase a Solar Bears Season Ticket Membership today. Lock in your seats for the 2021-22 season and the NHL preseason match with a full or half-season membership - with plans starting as low as $314 a seat!

