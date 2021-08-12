Tyson Empey Returns for 2021-22 Season

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that forward Tyson Empey has re-signed with the Rush for the 2021-22 ECHL season, his second as a professional.

Empey began his professional hockey career with the Rush in 2020-21. As a rookie, the 6'2", 190 pound forward appeared in 63 games, scoring 6 goals with 12 assists for 18 points, along with 59 PIM.

"From watching Tyson last season on video and leading up to his signing, it's obvious that he creates a ton of chances with his work ethic and tenacity. He is a player that isn't afraid to mix things up when a spark is needed, which I love," said Coach Burt. "He will be looked upon to build on his opportunities and chances this year for secondary scoring. Tyson is a good penalty killer and I hope to help him out to become a great killer and someone we look for to play against teams' top lines. Tyson is very dedicated to training this summer to come in and take his game to another level and we are excited to have him back."

"I am thrilled to be coming back to Rapid City for another Season. We have a great team and I can't wait to get back on the ice in front of our amazing fans and begin our chase for the Kelly Cup," the second year pro remarked on his re-signing. "I love everything Rapid City has to offer and I am excited to get into the community and experience a less restricted regular Season."

A native of Swift Current, Saskatchewan, Empey turned professional following four seasons of college hockey with NCAA-III SUNY-Geneseo. In college, he averaged over a point-per-game with 103 points (54g-49ast) in 92 contests, winning the SUNYAC Championship in back-to-back seasons (2018 and 2019). Additionally, he was named to the SUNYAC All-Tournament Team in 2019, and earned All-Conference Team recognition three times, claiming Second Team honors in 2018 and 2019 and Third Team honors in 2020. He is the son of Larry Empey, who played seven seasons and 456 games of professional hockey in the ECHL, AHL, Colonial Hockey League, and United Hockey League.

