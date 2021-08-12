Stingrays Agree to Terms with Ben Holmstrom

North Charleston, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with veteran forward Ben Holmstrom for the 2021-2022 season.

Holmstrom, 34, played for Lillehammer in Norway last season and finished with six goals and 13 assists in 23 games.

Additionally, Holmstrom has seen two separate stints with the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers, skating in a pair of games during the 2010-11 season, and another five the following year in 2011-12.

The Colorado Springs, Colo. native is a veteran of 589 career AHL games over the last 11 years. Holmstrom spent his first five AHL seasons in the Philadelphia Flyers system with the Adirondack Phantoms, before spending the 2014-2015 season with the Charlotte Checkers. For the next four seasons, Holmstrom skated with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. In total, Holmstrom has posted 211 points in the AHL on 79 goals and 132 assists. He was also named captain for seven of his 10 AHL seasons, proving the strong leadership presence he brings to the locker room.

"Ben is an excellent addition for our roster," said Stingrays Head Coach Ryan Blair. "He has had a great pro career to this point, and we look forward to his contributions and the leadership he will bring to the Stingrays organization. We are excited to welcome Ben to Charleston."

Holmstrom made his first appearance in the ECHL when he signed with the Norfolk Admirals for the 2019-2020 season. He finished the season with the Cincinnati Cyclones after a midseason trade.

"I am excited to join the Stingrays organization," said Ben Holmstrom. "The Stingrays have always had good teams down here and the team had a great run this past season. I have known Ryan for years so I'm excited to be a part of his team and contribute where he needs me to."

Prior to turning pro, Holmstrom played four years at UMass-Lowell where he recorded 84 points in 144 games and served as captain for 3 seasons. He was honored by the Hockey East Association by being named Best Defensive Forward his senior year. Coach Blair also played with Holmstrom at UMass-Lowell, and they were teammates from 2007-2010.

The Stingrays will open the 2021-22 season on October 23 in North Charleston against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 6:05 p.m.

