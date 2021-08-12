Dickman Re-Ups with Wichta

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors, announced today the re-signing of forward Jay Dickman for the 2021-22 season.

Dickman, 28, begins his third season as a pro. Last year, he was recognized as a rookie due to the number of games he appeared in during the 2019-20 season and took advantage. The St. Paul, Minnesota native recorded 47 points (19g, 28a) in 71 games and was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team. His best month came in February when he scored five goals, added eight assists for 13 points in 13 games and was awarded the ECHL Rookie of the Month. He finished second in the rookie scoring race in points, third in goals and fifth in assists.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound forward was acquired in a trade during the 2019-20 season from the Indy Fuel. Dickman appeared in eight games for the Fuel, recording three points (2g-1a) before netting two points (1g-1a) in six games for the Thunder.

Prior to turning pro, Dickman played in 132 career games for Bemidji State University, collecting 55 points (30g-25a). His best season came in 2017-18 where he recorded 23 points (15g-8a) in 37 games. In 2016-17, he helped the Beavers to a Western Collegiate Hockey Association regular-season title.

The Thunder will open their home schedule on Friday, October 29 against the Utah Grizzlies and close home-opening weekend on Saturday, October 30 as the Wheeling Nailers make their first-ever trip to the Air Capital.

