K-Wings Add Key Piece to Blue Line

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, and Head Coach Nick Bootland announced Thursday the club signed versatile defenseman Cody Corbett for the 2021-22 season.

Corbett, 27, comes to Kalamazoo with 95 games of American Hockey League and 133 games of ECHL experience in six pro seasons. The Lakeland, Minnesota native last appeared in 46 combined games between the Atlanta Gladiators and Allen Americans during the 2019-20 season, where he compiled four goals and 12 points. He also skated in two games with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

"Cody is an experienced player with 90-plus AHL games, which will help provide leadership," said Bootland. "He's a defenseman that will play in all situations for us and he has a ton of poise and vision, but his willingness to compete is what makes him a great defender."

Prior to his return to the ECHL, the 6-foot-1, 209 pound defenseman spent the 2018-19 campaign in Italy, suiting up in 33 games for Pustertal/Val Pusteria. Before that, Corbett racked up a career-high 21 points (3 goals, 18 assists) in 35 games for the Idaho Steelheads in 2017-18, before finishing that season in the Czech Republic.

"I'm very excited to get things going in the fall with the group of guys [Bootland] is putting together," said Corbett. "With not having hockey in a year and a half in Kalamazoo, it's time to give the fans a long season of hockey."

Corbett started his pro career in 2014-15, skating in 47 games for the AHL's Lake Erie (Cleveland) Monsters. He split the next two seasons between the AHL's San Antonio Rampage and the ECHL, where he played in a combined 52 games for the Fort Wayne Komets, Colorado Eagles and South Carolina Stingrays. He helped lead the Stingrays to the Kelly Cup Finals in 2017, skating in all 22 of the team's playoff games.

The K-Wings open the 2021-22 season at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 against the Toledo Walleye at Wings Event Center. Single game tickets go on sale in September, but fans can guarantee seats to the Home Opener by purchasing a Home Opener Ticket Package or securing a Season Ticket Plan.

