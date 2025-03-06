Velocity FC Signs Solid Goalkeeper Ryan Bilichuk to 2025 Roster

March 6, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC News Release







Spokane Velocity FC bulks defense with addition of Goalie, Ryan Bilichuk.

Ryan Bilichuk, 24, will suit up in the Velocity FC kit for the 2025 season. Hailing from Greensville, South Carolina, Bilichuk comes to Spokane, WA from the Portland Timbers 2 FC, where he played 1,980 minutes and saved 83 goals.

When discussing his thoughts on the upcoming 2025 season with Velocity FC, Ryan Bilichuk stated:

"The standard was set last season, and now it's time to bring the trophy home. This city deserves it-an amazing fan base, an electric stadium, and a community that has backed this club from the very beginning."

He attended the University of South Carolina before rounding out his collegiate soccer career at Elon University, located in North Carolina. During his time at Elon University, Bilichuk played in 19 games and saved 40 shots on goal.

Following Bilichuk's time at Elon University, He was drafted 44th in the second round of the 2023 MLS Super Draft and joined the roster with the Portland Timbers FC.

Head Coach for Spokane Velocity FC, Leigh Veidman expressed the following about the signing of Goalkeeper Ryan Bilichuk.

"Ryan was drafted by Portland Timbers in 2022 and has built a solid foundation over the past 2 years. He's developed to be a well-rounded Goalkeeper who's also strong and confident in his ability to play with his feet, which suits our style. In addition, he fits the characteristics we look for in a person to make our club and community stronger."

Catch all the action live on Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 4 p.m. PT.

