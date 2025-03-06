Charlotte Independence and Novant Health Renew Partnership as Club's Official Healthcare Provider

March 6, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte Independence announced today the renewal of its partnership with Novant Health as the Official Healthcare Provider of the Charlotte Independence.

"The Charlotte Independence bring a special energy to the Charlotte sports landscape and Novant Health is thrilled to continue supporting the health and wellbeing of the athletes so they can compete at their best," said Dr. Sid Fletcher, senior vice president and president of Novant Health's Charlotte region. "The Charlotte Independence has been an incredible partner over the years, and we take great pride in continuing our impactful work in the community together both on and off the field."

Novant Health will serve as the Primary Front of Kit Sponsor of the Charlotte Independence Home and Away Jerseys for the 2025 season. Additionally, Novant Health will remain the title sponsor of two Independence home games in 2025.

"The Charlotte Independence are excited to welcome back Novant Health as our Official Healthcare Provider for the 2025 season," expressed Charlotte Independence President and COO, Tim Schuldt. "They continue to provide remarkable care for our athletes and we look forward to another year together, making Charlotte a better place to live through sports."

Novant Health will continue to help expand the team's impact within the Charlotte community by sponsoring the One Club, One Love Community Clinics and hosting players for hospital visits with the patients of Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital.

The 2025 USL League One Season begins on Saturday, March 15 for the Jacks as they host long-time rivals Richmond Kickers at American Legion Memorial Stadium. 2025 Season Ticket Deposits are available now for just $25 per seat. This year, the club also introduced a new Lil' Jacks Kids Season Ticket which includes all 17 home games starting at just $100.

