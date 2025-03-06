Union Omaha Signs Playmaker Isidro Martinez

March 6, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

PAPILLION, Nebr. - Union Omaha has signed midfielder Isidro Martinez, pending league and federation approval. Martinez has been one of the top chance creators in USL League One the last two seasons, and now looks to slot into another high-flying attack in Omaha.

Last season, "Chelo" Martinez built on an excellent debut in USL League One. He arrived in the league with Forward Madison in 2023, ranking in the top ten in chances created with 43 on the year. After his move to Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC in 2024, Martinez would level up to 51 chances created, leading the entire league. Another 19 chances created came in NoCo's run to winning the inaugural USL Jägermeister Cup. Martinez notched up four assists in USL League One last year, while his 3.69 xA (expected assists) ranked 6th in the league.

Head Coach Dominic Casciato spoke glowingly about Martinez's addition to the squad. "Chelo is a player I've admired for a number of years since I first saw him playing for New Mexico back in 2021. He's a hard-working midfielder with great quality that will sacrifice to put the team first, so I'm delighted to get the chance to work with him here in Omaha as we look to improve for the 2025 season."

Martinez has spent much of his career in the Lower Rio Grande Valley, where he was born and raised. He spent four years at his hometown school of University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, collecting nine goals and 13 assists in 70 appearances. While at school, he also played for South Georgia Tormenta FC in their last season in the Premier Development League. Martinez would sign for Rio Grande Valley FC Toros out of college, and over two stints totaled 81 appearances for the now-defunct USL Championship side over two stints. He'd tally up 16 assists for his local club, along with a pair of them in a 2021 campaign with New Mexico United. After 2022, Martinez made the move to USL League One, where he's established himself as an industrious, playmaking presence in the midfield.

"I'm really happy to join the club. I hope we can continue the success the club has had throughout the years," said Martinez of the transfer.

Name Pronunciation: [iy-SIY-drow MAR-tee-nehz]

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'7"

Weight: 159 lbs.

Date of Birth: 3/15/1997

Born: Brownsville, Texas

Previous Team: Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC

