William Perkins Joins Texoma FC

March 6, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC News Release







SHERMAN, TX - Texoma FC is happy to announce the signing of William Perkins to the first team for the 2025 USL League One season pending league and federation approval.

"I can't wait to play under Coach Forbes," said Perkins. "The team and the city have unbelievable potential and we're ready to make waves in the league this season. Vamos Texoma!"

Perkins, 24, is a product of the Michigan State University soccer program, appearing over 40 times for the Spartans, accruing close to 3,000 minutes played. He finished his collegiate career at Western Michigan University where he finished his college degree. In March of 2024, Perkins was signed to his first ever professional contract to USL League One Cup winners, Union Omaha. During his first season with Union Omaha, he was loaned to MLS Next Pro side Huntsville City SC, making over 17 appearances for the side.

Head Coach, Adrian Forbes has high praise for Texoma FC's newest addition. "Adding a player of Will's caliber is a big step forward for Texoma FC. He brings professionalism, leadership, and a hunger to succeed, which aligns perfectly with the culture we're building here."

Texoma FC will kick off in USL League One on March 22 against One Knoxville SC at Historic Bearcat Stadium in Sherman, TX.

